Perhaps it's too early in the week to ask this, but you have plans for Saturday night? It is a holiday weekend, after all. Surely you have some sort of idea what you'll be doing.

If not, well you do now because I'm going to let you in on how you can score last minute ticket to see Miranda Lambert at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Etess Arena this weekend.

First, you're going to want to figure out who you want to bring. Whether it's your significant other or your best friend, the decision has to be made. Once you figure that out, you may proceed.



Got it? Okay. Moving on.

Next, you're going to want to head on over to Instagram and follow the directions on this post:

There's still plenty of time to participate! Make sure you share and tag with all your friends that may potentially choose you as their plus-one. Five winners will be chosen on the afternoon of Friday, August 30th to go see Miranda at the Hard Rock the following evening.

Miranda's "Velvet Rodeo Tour" rolls into town this Saturday, August 31st inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 8 p.m.

Everything you need to know can be found right HERE.

