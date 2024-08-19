When someone goes missing here in the Garden State, it's important to act quickly and follow the correct steps to report them. Here's a simple guide on what to do:

Make sure to check their usual hangouts and try contacting them through friends, family, or social media. Sometimes, a quick call or text can resolve the situation.

If you can't find the person and you're sure they're missing, you should report it to the police right away. In New Jersey, you can call 911 if it's an emergency, or contact the local police department directly if it's not. Provide as much information as possible about the missing person, such as their name, age, physical description, what they were wearing, and any other relevant details.

When you contact the police, they'll help you file a formal missing person report. This is important because it officially starts the process of searching for the missing person. Make sure to provide any information that might help, like recent photographs and details about where they were last seen.

In addition to working with the police, you can help by spreading the word through social media, community bulletins, and local news. Share the missing person's photo and description, and ask others to help keep an eye out.

Two female juveniles missing from Winslow Township, NJ

That's how we learned about the two young girls currently missing from Winslow Township. According to Winslow Township police, 12-year-old Madelyn Webb and 13-year-old Noryelis Rodriguez have both been reported missing. The kids were both last seen on Spring Garden Road in Winslow on August 17th.

Webb is described as 5’0 tall and 115 lbs.

The police describe Rodriguez as 4’7 tall and 96 lbs.

If you or anyone you know has any information about the children's whereabouts, please call Winslow Township Police at 609-567-0700.

