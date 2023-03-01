Talk about mixed messages: one store in New Jersey is, apparently, excited to go out of business.

Our travels today take us to the Bed Bath & Beyond store in Mays Landing.

If you haven't been following the news, the company has been going through some rather significant financial problems over the past several months, which have included dozens and dozens of stores across the country closing.

One of those stores is in Mays Landing.

Several weeks ago, that location went on the chopping block and a store-closing sale started.

So far, nothing out of the ordinary.

Except that a few months prior to BB&B's money problems, they started remodeling some stores, which included their outlet in Mays Landing.

To announce that news, they put up a big banner next to their entrance.

And, you guessed it, they didn't take that banner down when the liquidation signs went up, which leaves you with a rather confusing yet comical message that invites you in to see all of their new and exciting changes as they get ready to lock the doors and throw away the keys.

Now, I get it. If you work there and you find out you're about to be out of a job soon, the amount of effort you put into your daily routine is going to drop significantly, but you'd think someone from their corporate office would have taken a look at that and suggested the new-and-exciting sign be taken down.

Regardless of the oversight, just about everything at the Mays Landing BB&B is marked down 30 to 50% as the store prepares to close. Just try to contain your excitement.

