Police: 14-Year-Old Somers Point, NJ Girl Is Missing

Somers Point Police Department via Facebook/Canva

UPDATE: Monday, October 17, 2022

2:15 p.m.

The Somers Point Police Department has provided this update:

UPDATE: Thank you for the assistance the juvenile
has been located.

Original article:

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Somers Point Police Department.

The police department has posted on its Facebook page asking for any information regarding a missing 14-year-old girl named Aiyanna Campbell.

According to the post, Campbell "was reported missing by family members and was last seen wearing black shorts with a black halter top and flip flops. Campbell is 5’10” and approximately 120 [lbs] with blonde hair."

Time is of the essence. If you have any information whatsoever, please contact the Somers Point Police Department at (609) 927-6161.

Filed Under: 14 year old girl, Aiyanna Campbell, missing child, New Jersey, Somers Point, Somers Point Police Department
Categories: New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News
