Police: 14-Year-Old Somers Point, NJ Girl Is Missing
UPDATE: Monday, October 17, 2022
2:15 p.m.
The Somers Point Police Department has provided this update:
UPDATE: Thank you for the assistance the juvenile
has been located.
Original article:
An Amber Alert has been issued by the Somers Point Police Department.
The police department has posted on its Facebook page asking for any information regarding a missing 14-year-old girl named Aiyanna Campbell.
According to the post, Campbell "was reported missing by family members and was last seen wearing black shorts with a black halter top and flip flops. Campbell is 5’10” and approximately 120 [lbs] with blonde hair."
Time is of the essence. If you have any information whatsoever, please contact the Somers Point Police Department at (609) 927-6161.
