Can you hear summer calling?

We're all counting down the days until the warmer months are upon us here in South Jersey. Don't worry, you won't have to wait too long. Summer is just around the corner!

Do you know how to tell summer's coming up quick? You know the summer season is fast approaching in South Jersey when all the boardwalk shops start announcing their opening dates for the upcoming season. You KNOW it's time to get excited when the folks down at Morey's Piers in Wildwood makes that announcement.

Wildwood's boardwalk is where both the shoobies and locals alike flock during the summer when they're on the hunt for some thrills and chills. A packed 3-mile stretch of boards with so many rides for every age PLUS all the waterparks? You can't beat it, right?

People have already planned their summer fun on the Wildwood boards for summer 2022. That's evident in the social media comments, alone. The point of a season pass is to enjoy the rides for as long as possible during the season. The sooner Morey's Piers open back up, the better for season ticket holders.

The official opening day announcement was published on Tuesday (Jan. 18) to Morey's Piers Facebook page.

Unfortunately, for the people who were looking forward to heading to the boards on Easter Sunday this year, that's not going to happen. Once again, the folks at Morey's have scheduled the opening day for Mariner's Pier a week (and a few days) after Easter. Mariner's Pier will open Friday, April 29th this year. Easter is on Sunday, April 17th, so season ticket holders won't get to celebrate Easter riding the rides this year.

Check out the rest of the piers' opening dates below:

Source: Facebook

