Summer is calling your name! Can you hear it? It's about that time!

Summer's just around the corner, so you won't have to wait too long until you're back at your happy place! Can you hear the song? "Oh, those Wildwood days...." 🎵

You can always tell that summer is fast approaching when all the boardwalks start announcing when they'll be back open for business for the season. Sure, some of the businesses on the boards have already opened up shop, but we're all still waiting for the ride announcement. C'mon, Morey's Piers! We're looking at you!

Get our free mobile app

Wildwood's boardwalk is so special to both shoobies and locals. Whenever they're on the hunt for some thrills and chills, they make a b-line up to Morey's Piers and spend a day on the rides and the waterpark. They've got everything. Seriously, with three miles of boards and more than one pier to choose from, you'll find SOMETHING you want to ride.

People are already planning their summer trips to the Wildwoods. To be honest, some people have been looking forward to this since the day they left to go home from their week-long Wildwood trip last year. It won't be long now before we're all back on the Wildwood boards, that's for sure.

You have to wait even less time to enjoy Morey's Piers. They've announced that their opening date will be Friday, May 5th for the 2023 season.

Obviously, they won't have the same hours they do during the peak summer season. To see their off-season hours of operation as well as when they'll revert to summer hours, you can just check out their website HERE.

Source: Moreyspiers.com

12 Restaurants People Are Anxious To Eat At In Wildwood This Summer No matter what cuisine is your favorite, Wildwood has something for everyone! There are a few restaurants in particular that Wildwood regulars can't wait to get back into this summer.

South Jersey Beach Tag Guide 2023 Here's how much you'll pay for beach tags at each South Jersey beach for the 2023 season.