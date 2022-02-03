Morgan Wallen will not be beginning his headlining tour this week after all. The singer shared that the first three dates of the Dangerous Tour have been pushed until April and May.

The tour will now begin next week, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Affected shows are his Feb. 3 show in Evansville, Ind., his Feb. 4 show in Charleston, W.Va., and his Feb. 5 show in Allentown, Pa. Hardy and Larry Fleet are the opening acts on the Dangerous Tour.

"Due to severe and inclement weather in Indiana, Kentucky and throughout the Northeast, I unfortunately have to cancel the shows this weekend," a note on Wallen's Instagram page reads. The three shows have been rescheduled for April 14, 15 and May 27. All tickets will be honored, but refunds are also available at the point of purchase for those unable to attend.

Wallen's Dangerous Tour includes dates through Sept. 25 in California.

Beyond his headlining tour, Wallen also has several festival dates lined up for the summer of 2022. It will be the first chance for many to see him perform songs from his Dangerous: The Double Album project, released in January of 2021. Thus far he's released three singles from the album, with his current single, "Sand in My Boots," inside the Billboard Country Airplay Top 5.

Many of the remaining 27 songs found success on streaming charts in the wake of the response to his use of the N-word in a video TMZ published in February of 2021. The 28-year-old made a handful of public appearances at the end of 2021 after deciding not to go on tour with Luke Bryan in the summer.