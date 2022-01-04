Singer-songwriter Ernest tapped his friend and frequent collaborator Morgan Wallen for a new heartbreak duet, "Flower Shops," to kick off 2022.

The song tells a story of love that's lost and never coming back — a classic country storyline, and one that Ernest says he was inspired to create with fellow songwriters Ben Burgess and Mark Holman "after being on a George Jones/sad country songs kick."

But the subject matter of "Flower Shops" isn't entirely inspired just by other people's heartbreak.

"I didn't have a hard time going there because I know damn well what it's like to run out of apologies, and though flowers aren't ever going to fix it, it's just about all you can do sometimes," Ernest admits. "It's one of my favorite songs, if not my favorite song, I've written to date."

Long before its official release, the song was a live fan favorite. To go along with the studio recording, Ernest shared a music video that follows him and Wallen as they trade verses, each sitting along with an acoustic guitar and leaning against a car adorned with flowers.

"I'm excited for it to be out in the world and even more excited to have one of my best friends, Morgan, hop on it and sing it with me," Ernest adds. "I am a big believer in country music remaining honest, regardless of sonics. And this is as honest as it can get."

2022 is promising to be a big year for Ernest, who will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Jan. 8 before he hits the road as part of Chris Lane's Fill Them Boots Tour.

Ernest (feat. Morgan Wallen)'s "Flower Shops" Lyrics:

It's a beautiful day, she's been crying all night / Ah, there's tears in her blue, bloodshot in mine / This bender's been bending, it's hellbound to break / My baby's had all she can take

Chorus:

Mister, I'll take your roses / If you cut off the thorns / She can't take no more / I'll buy violets and daisies / To hide all the crazy / It's gonna take all you've got / Ah, it's a bad day for love / But a good day for flower shops

Well, I took some pills and she took the dogs / Ah, it's all gone to hell, she's gone to her mom's / And I took up drinkin' since she took the time / To tell me I took the best years of her life

Repeat Chorus

Roses are red, violets are blue / I don't need one, I need one million to get you...

Repeat Chorus