I don’t know about you, but I’m already mourning the end of summer. The boardwalk nights, beach days, and Wawa runs in flip-flops… how are we already talking about back-to-school shopping?

I’m NOT ready for fall just yet.

But, if there’s one thing that helps ease the seasonal sadness, it’s fabulous deals on school clothes.

South Jersey parents, this one’s for you.

Huge Back-to-School Clothing Sale In Wildwood

From July 31st through August 12th, the Wildwoods Convention Center is hosting a back-to-school warehouse clothing sale.

It’s not your average clearance rack situation, either.

We’re talking up to 80% off on clothing for kids, tweens, teens, and even a few things parents might want to snag for themselves.

This isn’t just a local secret. Word is already spreading that this sale is the place to stock up for the 2025–2026 school year without draining your wallet.

What to Expect (Besides Major Shore Savings)

Expect racks upon racks of discounted jeans, tees, hoodies, shoes, accessories, you name it.

Whether your kiddo’s got a uniform dress code (shout out to the Catholic school kids like I was) or a fashion sense that rivals your TikTok feed, you’ll find something here.

Parking is easy, the Wildwood Convention Center is air-conditioned (bless), and yes, there are snack vendors. You can make a whole day of it.

Save Big Before Summer Ends

So, while we soak up these final weeks of summer, let’s multitask, shall we?

Hit the beach, grab a Kohr Bros, then roll through Wildwood and save big. Your August self (and your bank account) will thank you.

