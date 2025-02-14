Don't listen to the haters who say living in New Jersey is stupid. It turns out, New Jersey is actually pretty smart. Some of the most intelligent people in the world happen to be living very well right here in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

A new survey from the folks at WalletHub reveals that New Jersey ranks as one of the most educated states in America. Thanks to the quality of education offered in the Garden State, as well as the number of people who achieve higher degrees here, we come in at number 7 on the list.

Photo by Jasmine Coro on Unsplash Photo by Jasmine Coro on Unsplash loading...

NJ's Got The Smarts

The survey looked at various factors, including the quality of public schools, the caliber of universities, and the percentage of adults over 25 who hold a Bachelor's degree. New Jersey scored an overall 67.96 out of 100, which is quite an accomplishment when you consider the number of states competing for the top spots. Way to go, Jersey!

To put it into perspective, Massachusetts tooks first place with an overall score of 82.28, but New Jersey certainly held its own in the rankings.

This highlights New Jersey's commitment to providing residents with access to high-quality education, both in early education settings and the state's higher learning institutions. The number of prestigious universities and the hard work of residents seeking advanced degrees contribute to the state's rank.

So, next time someone questions Jersey's intelligence, remind them that the Garden State is home to some of the brightest minds in the country. It's clear that living here is far from "stupid"-in fact, it's literally the opposite!

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash loading...

These 10 New Jersey Colleges Were Ranked Best In The Country So what are the ten New Jersey Colleges and Universities that made the list of best in the country according to US News' 2022 list? Gallery Credit: Buehler