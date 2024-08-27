The Most Googled Parenting Question in New Jersey is SO JERSEY!

Ah, you're a parent and have questions about parenting - where do you go for answers?

In the old days, you went to your mother - but, never your mother-in-law! Or, you went to a book. Some will remember Dr. Benjamin Spock's book, "Baby and Child Care."

Today? Google of course!

What do New Jersey parents as Google?

Google is the be-all, end-all, right? Got a question, just ask Google!

The folks at VocoVision analyzed Google search data to find out what parenting questions people are asking Google these days, and they came up with some very interesting answers!

They were able to find the most-asked parenting questions in each state.

Here we go:

In Alabama, parents asked, "How many hours of sleep do kids need?"

In Arizona, "At what age can kids stay home alone?"

Great question from California: "Why are kids so loud?"

There's a problem in Georgia! "Why do kids wet the bed?"

From Hawaii, "When do boys stop growing?"

In Louisiana, it is loud! "Why won't my kid be quiet?"

No one is messing around in Montana! The most googled parenting question: "How do you put a kid to sleep in 40 seconds?"

(SPOILER ALERT: There ain't no way!)

South Carolina wonders. "What age should a kid get a phone?"

They're having fun in Washington! "Why do kids eat boogers?"

New Jersey parents have the best question

New Jersey parents have the best Jersey parenting question: "How do you stop a toddler from biting?"

Hey, your kids could have trouble sleeping, make a lot of noise, or enjoy eating boogers, but here in New Jersey, our little ones are biting up a storm!

(We're just establishing our turf, Mom and Dad!)

Some other questions most asked from nearby states:

In Delaware, "What causes autism in children?"

In Pennsylvania, "How does divorce affect children?"

In New York: "What is ADHD in kids?"

So, some great questions, and some weird ones!

What parenting questions have you searched for?

SOURCE: VocoVision

