Have you decided where you'll be traveling to this summer? Honestly, I can't believe my summer vacation plans aren't finalized yet. I haven't even had a chance to think about where I'd like to jet off to for a week during summer 2025.

If you're a few steps (or miles) ahead of me, your girl is wide open for suggestions.

Trust me when I say this: I NEED to get away this summer.

Summer 2025 Most Searched Beach Vacation Canva loading...

Top 2025 Summer Vacation Spots

Recent information has uncovered some of the most researched vacation spots for summer 2025. Apparently, a huge chunk of Americans plan on getting the heck out of dodge for AT LEAST a few weeks once the kids are out of school. 88%, to be exact.

You're telling me the MAJORITY of the country is going somewhere, but I haven't even begun to think about vacation plans yet? I feel a shift of priorities in my future.

So, where are New Jersey residents headed?

NJ Most Popular Beach Vacation Canva loading...

NJ's Most Researched Summer Vacation Destination

Apparently, most of New Jersey is looking to spend some time abroad during summer 2025. They're looking into jetting off to India. The folks at Kinglike Concierge analyzed the research habits of NJ travelers lately and have determined there's something for every NJ resident in India.

Delicious food? Fun cities? Beautiful beaches?

Mumbai and Delhi are perfect for the city explorer. Historical sites like the Taj Mahal are scattered throughout the country. You can't forget about places like Goa, the cutest beach towns.

It's pretty easy to travel to India from NJ, too. The Newark International Airport has flights to India every day.

It all comes down to the gorgeous scenery and the ideal cultural escape that India has to offer.

Would you consider traveling to India for vacation this year?

