7 Most Romantic Places in the Atlantic City and Cape May Area

Love is in the air - how do you grab it and keep it going?

How about visiting some romantic spots in South Jersey?

We have seven spots listed here - spots that surely might spark a little romance for visiting couples.

Where's the love?

Here are some places you'll surely love.

1. The Beach.

Any beach! We have great beaches all over South Jersey, Grab her hand and take a stroll at the water's edge. (Depending on the weather, maybe a jacket too!)

2. Cape May Lighthouse.

You won't get better views than from the top of this southernmost lighthouse in New Jersey. If you pick a good day, you might catch some dolphins frolicking just off-shore.

3. The Boardwalk.

As with any beach, any boardwalk! Atlantic City, Ocean City, Wildwood. Even the promenade in Cape May. Another great opportunity to hold her hand and walk.

4. The Steel Pier Big Wheel in Atlantic City.

This Ferris wheel with enclosed cars can be romantic any day of the year!

5. The Quarter at Tropicana.

Often exciting, often romantic. Great restaurants, and romantic cocktails. Check it out at Christmas time!

6. Congress Hall.

A classic big hotel. Charming and romantic. Incredible views.

7. Cape May Lewes Ferry

Take a ferry run on a beautiful day, or just hang out on the beach near the ferry docks and watch time go by.

More spots for romance

These are just a few recommendations. We didn't even touch on some of our local wineries, parks, restaurants, and some of the great local road trips!

Love can be in the air in South Jersey - how will you take advantage of it?

