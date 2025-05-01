7 Car Models With the Most Speeding Tickets in New Jersey

7 Car Models With the Most Speeding Tickets in New Jersey - Photo: Google Maps

Recent data released by a major car insurance comparison company is painting a picture of which drivers in the Garden State have a lead foot.

According to Insurify, which just released a list of the car models with the most speeding tickets, the top car model has a 113% higher speeding ticket rate than the average across all models.

New Jersey Drivers Rank Low for Speeding Tickets Overall

But before we dive into that list, consider this: data analyzed by Cheapism found that Garden State drivers do not receive a lot of speeding tickets.

In fact, New Jersey has the second-lowest number of tickets in the nation; only 5.52% of drivers reported a speeding ticket.

Even more interesting are the cars that are not on this list. Vehicles typically known for speed — the Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger and Charger, and Chevy Camaro, did not make the cut.

Car Models With the Most Speeding Tickets in NJ

#7 — Scion tC

Percentage of NJ drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 15.8%

#6 — Subaru WRX

Percentage of NJ drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 16.9%

#5 — Nissan 350Z

Percentage of NJ drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 17.6%

#4 — Chevrolet Cruze Limited

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 17.9%

#3 — Volkswagen GTI

Percentage of NJ drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 18.8%

#2 — Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Percentage of NJ drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 21.9%

#1 — Subaru BRZ

The Subaru BRZ boasts 'plenty of acceleration for extra fun,' according to the manufacturer’s website. Those driving the sleek two-door sports car are clearly taking advantage of the vehicle’s powerful 2.4-liter direct-injection engine. Nearly one-quarter of drivers report one or more speeding tickets on insurance applications.

Percentage of NJ drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 23.9%

