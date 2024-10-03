A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger remains in critical condition following a crash that closed a busy highway in Cape May County for four hours Wednesday afternoon.

The Middle Township Police Department says at about 3:15, their officers responded to Route 47 North near Bayway Marina in Goshen.

A preliminary investigation determined a Subaru SUV was traveling northbound on Route 47 when its driver attempted to make a left turn to enter the parking lot of Bayway Marina, turning in front of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle being driven by 40-year-old Robert Pfaff III of Villas.

MORE NEWS: Big national retailer closing even more stores in NJ

Police say as a result of the collision, Pfaff and his passenger, a 33-year-old woman, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both Pfaff and the passenger were flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where Pfaff was pronounced dead. The unidentified passenger was last reported to be in critical condition.

Route 47 at Bayway Marina in Goshen NJ - Photo: Google Maps Route 47 at Bayway Marina in Goshen NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Police did not release the identity of the driver of the SUV.

The Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office continue to investigate the accident.