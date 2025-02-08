A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City Friday night.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 6:30 on Route 30 at Cincinnati Avenue.

At the scene, Egg Harbor City police officers determined that a motorcyclist, later identified as 57-year-old Louis Hilton, Jr., of Galloway Township, was traveling eastbound on Route 30 when he was hit by the vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Cincinnati Avenue.

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Motorcyclist killed at White Horse Pike at Cincinnati Avenue in Egg Harbor City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Motorcyclist killed at White Horse Pike at Cincinnati Avenue in Egg Harbor City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The driver of the vehicle that struck Hilton, Jr., remained at the scene.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, and Mullica Township Police Departments all continue to investigate this crash.

The name of the driver attempting to turn was not released by police.