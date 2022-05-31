Authorities in Cape May County say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Route 47 Sunday afternoon and the driver of that vehicle is facing a list of charges.

Get our free mobile app

The accident, according to the Middle Township Police Department, happened just before 4:30 near mile marker eight in Dias Creek.

Police say,

Investigation revealed the passenger vehicle was stationary waiting for traffic to pass to make a left turn from Route 47 North into the driveway of the Delsea Woods Community. The motorcycle operated by Thomas Conroy (53) of Franklinville, New Jersey, was traveling north on Route 47, Conroy attempted to make evasive maneuvers with the motorcycle to avoid a collision, but was unable to do so in time.

Conroy died from his injuries at Cape Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle, Rocio Ortiz-Martinez, was issued summonses for unlicensed driver, unregistered vehicle, uninsured motorist, and fictitious license plates. Due to those charges, he was arrested for causing a death or injury while driving without a license; he was released on a summons.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey