Over the last few years, I've written about dozens of supposed mountain lion sightings in New Jersey.

These sightings have been reported from all parts of the state, although the majority of the sightings seem to come from the northern third of New Jersey.

Now comes a report I haven't heard about before: one family had two sightings - in two different places - in Morris County, New Jersey.

Father and daughter both report seeing a mountain lion in New Jersey

An eyewitness, we'll call her "J", claims that twenty years ago, both her daughter and her husband had sightings in the same week!

J says it all happened about twenty years ago. The first sighting was reported by her daughter, at the time an elementary school student at Littleton School in Parsippany. The child says she saw " a huge animal that looked like a cat she said in the woods just standing there observing all the kids nearby."

J says she showed her daughter pictures of several animals, and right away she told her that it was much bigger than a bobcat. When mom showed her a photo of a mountain lion, she confirmed that a mountain lion was what she saw.

Father sees mountain lion cross the road

J says just a few days later, her husband and his sister were driving in a car on Route 10 in Morris Plains, when they saw an animal cross their path. "My husband saw a HUGE feline crossing in front of him into the woods. "He and my sister in law confirmed that it really looked like a mountain lion, the same as what my daughter has stated."

Officially, New Jersey officials say there are no mountain lions in the state. If not, what did these three people see?

If you have had an encounter with a mountain lion in New Jersey, I'd love to hear from you. My email is joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

