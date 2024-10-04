One Little Change Could Make 2024 NJ’s Best Halloween Ever

It's officially October! Spooky season is in full swing! Are you all done decorating? Believe it or not, I was done decorating before October 1st this year. This is the earliest I've had my decorations up in the history of having my own place. To be honest, I'm pretty proud of myself.

Even though I don't get to go trick-or-treating anymore, Halloween is still one of my absolute favorite holidays. Seeing the kids all dressed up in their costumes with big smiles on their faces as they walk up to the front door for candy makes me so happy to serve them up all the sugary goodness I have in my candy bowl.

While it's always super exciting to decorate and wait for all the kids to come ask for candy, I can't help but think about how stressful of a day it can be for some parents. Sure, for others it's nothing but a big bundle of fun. Those parents that don't have a traditional parenting situation, though, can surely find the day taxing. If you're a single parent, you may have to request a half day so you can leave work early to get to the school's Halloween parade and party. Then, you're rushing home, making dinner, and getting the kids ready to hit the town for trick-or-treating.

I understand that wasn't the case 30+ years ago, but times have changed. People are stretched way thinner than they were back in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

I can't help but wonder if it'd be easier on everyone if trick-or-treating was moved to the weekend.

Think about it: the kids would get two days to celebrate. That means two chances to wear the costumes parents spend SOOOO much money on. The kids could celebrate Halloween on the actual date, October 31st, in school. Then, they'd have something else to look forward to when they get to go trick-or-treating on Friday night or Saturday.

To me, it just seems like it would cut down on everyone's stress if Halloween was divided into two celebrations. I don't have any kids, so my opinion doesn't matter, but I did grow up with a single mom who made everything so magical as best she could. I know it would've taken a lot of stress off of her if Halloween was celebrated this way.

Speaking of trick-or-treating... make sure you're buying the candy kids actually want this year. Don't waste your money on the stuff they won't eat. Here's a cheat-sheet for you:

