Mullica Township Police Look for Help in Identifying Woman

Mullica Township Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman caught on camera.



It appears that the woman has acknowledged the camera's existence as she is looking right at the lens.

Get our free mobile app

Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the woman - or what she may have done. They're only saying they'd like help in identifying her.

If you can help with ID, you're urged to call Mullica Township Police at 609-652-2037. Police say you may remain anonymous if desired.

SOURCE: Mullica Township Police Department.

Inside Vanessa Hudgens' $7.5 Million Mansion Take a tour of Baby V's 7,000-square-foot mansion with panoramic views.