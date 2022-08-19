Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am.

Officials were called via a 911 call to 6805 Delilah Road for a shooting. A man who was shot has since died.

Police are not revealing the identity of the person shot, not have that released information on a possible shooter. It's not known if the shooter is in custody. Officials only say the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

