Mysterious man wanted in Gloucester County, NJ

Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva

Do you know who this mysterious man is?

That's the question officers with the Franklin Township Police Department in Gloucester County are asking.

Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva
According to authorities, this guy has been responsible for "numerous thefts of property" in the Monroeville section of the township lately.

Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva
The man was seen driving this truck, which appears to be a black, lifted, crew-cab pick-up truck; possibly a Chevy.

Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva
Anyone with information leading to the identification of this mysterious man is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at (856) 694-1415. Anonymous tips and information can also be emailed to crimetips@franklintownship.com.

