Do you know who this mysterious man is?

That's the question officers with the Franklin Township Police Department in Gloucester County are asking.

Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

According to authorities, this guy has been responsible for "numerous thefts of property" in the Monroeville section of the township lately.

Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

The man was seen driving this truck, which appears to be a black, lifted, crew-cab pick-up truck; possibly a Chevy.

Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva Suspect wanted by Franklin Township NJ Police - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

Anyone with information leading to the identification of this mysterious man is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at (856) 694-1415. Anonymous tips and information can also be emailed to crimetips@franklintownship.com.

