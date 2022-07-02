Naked Man Arrested After Terrorizing Absecon Residents

A naked man wreaked havoc in Absecon Friday night until finally being caught by local police.

Absecon Police say officers were first call out to the e Absecon Townhomes and Clayton Mill Run Apartment Complex for reports of a make entering a car and two residences and assaulting a number of people.

As officers arrived on the scene they learned that the man - who was fully naked - had approached a car in the Absecon Townhomes parking lot and engaged the teenage driver. The man, without permission, entered the car and ordered the young man to drive him to the Clayton Mill Run apartment complex. He assaulted the young man, that ran away with his phone.

Police say at the Clayton complex, he went inside a residence that was occupied by a woman and her two children. They were able to flee, unharmed, while the naked man was inside.

Absecon Police describe what happened next:

"The suspect left the apartment then gained entry into another apartment at Clayton Mill Run after scaling a second story balcony. A woman and her infant child were inside. The suspect initiated an assault against the woman; however, she was able to fight him off. This caused the suspect to flee.

"The suspect fled the residence and went into hiding upon the arrival of police."

An Absecon officer eventually located the suspect - Michael Davs, 37, of Absecon. Davis then led police on a foot chase, until he was caught and taken into custody. He's being held at the Atlantic County Jail.

Police have charged Davis with: "Burglary (3 Counts), Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact (3 Counts), Lewdness (3 Counts), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 Counts), Criminal Restraint, Theft from a Person, Hindering Apprehension, Obstruction, and Resisting Arrest."

Absecon Police say they were assisted by both Galloway and Pleasantville Police Departments.

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department.

