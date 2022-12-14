24-Year-Old Dies After Snowboarding Accident at New Jersey’s American Dream

The Big Snow ski slope at the American Dream mall in E. Rutherford turned tragic for one snowboarder who died during a recent visit.

24-year-old Peter R. Mathews, a native of Bay Shore, New York, was reportedly snowboarding on the indoor ski slope last Thursday around 9 p.m. when he fell and hit his head, NJ.com reports.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Emergency responders at the entertainment complex and shopping mall rendered first aid to Peter. However, he passed away after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, according to NJ.com.

Mathews was a First Class Airman with the Maryland Air National Guard serving in the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

His fellow National Guard members expressed their grief after losing one of their own in this tragic accident. In a statement U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Golabiewski praised Mathews, saying, “Peter was genuinely an amazing person, and his smile lit up the room. If you had a chance to talk to him, you knew instantly he had a remarkable future and was destined for greatness. He was in the process of following in his father’s footsteps to become a pilot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and anyone who knew Peter."

Get our free mobile app

It's so sad that someone as young as Peter Mathews, just out to have some fun with family and friends, lost his life in this way. We thank him for his service to our country and wish his family peace at this heartbreaking time.

The Big Slow ski slope opened at American Dream in December 2019.

American Dream/Facebook American Dream/Facebook loading...

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ