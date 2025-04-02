Train Slams into Car in Galloway Township

If you've ever been at one of the train crossings just off the White Horse Pike between Hammonton and Absecon, you know that trains come fast.

It's the New Jersey Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line, with trains running from Philadelphia to Atlantic City.

Train hits car in Galloway Township

6ABC/Philadelphia is reporting that a train hit a car at the Pomona Road crossing in Galloway, near the Atlantic City International Airport.

The crash happened just before 8:30 Tuesday evening.

New Jersey Transit says no one was in the car at the time of the crash. It's not known if the car stalled on the tracks and the driver got out - or what happened.

CBS 3 video shows the car was pretty much destroyed.

33 passengers were on the train at the time, as it traveled from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. There were no injuries.

Crash under investigation in Galloway Township

The reason for the crash is still being investigated.

Hopefully, we'll hear the story of what happened with the driver of the car.

SOURCE: 6ABC/Philadelphia.

