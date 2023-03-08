NBC10 Philadelphia Hires New Nightly News Anchor

NBC10 has hired a nightly news anchor to co-anchor the stations' 6 pm, 7 pm, and 11 pm newscasts, filling the spot left open by Jim Rosenfield's departure.

The Philadelphia NBC affiliate has hired Fred Shropshire will join the news team as anchor on weekday evenings. Shropshire comes to NBC10 from WCNC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as weekday evening anchor.

Prior to that, Shropshire anchored the news at WTVD-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. His career began at WCTI-TV in New Bern, North Carolina, and includes stints at WXII-TV in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and WGN-TV in Chicago.

Shropshire starts for NBC 10 on Monday, June 26.

Fred Shropshire takes over the newscasts formerly co-anchored by Jim Rosenfield, who left the station just before Christmas, 2022 after nine years. NBC10 said Rosenfield had left to pursue opportunities in his native New York City area, but his Wikipedia page says his departure was part of a buyout offer by NBC.

“As a self-proclaimed history buff, I’m looking forward to learning more about Philadelphia, one of the country’s oldest cities,” said Shropshire. “It will be fun for my family and me to explore all that the Delaware Valley has to offer.”

“We are excited to have Fred join the NBC10 family,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “He is a dedicated and community-minded journalist, whose knowledge and passion for storytelling will serve our audience well.”

The Charlotte Observer quotes the 45-year-old Shropshire as saying the move was not an easy decision.

“While I’m excited to take this next step in my journey, I must say this wasn’t an easy choice for my family. Countless prayers and months of reflection went into this decision.”

Fred Shropshire /NBC10

