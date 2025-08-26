You've been welcoming in Netflix into your house for years. Isn't it time Netflix invites you to their house?

Well, they are, and, apparently, it's free to check out!

Netflix House is coming to the King of Prussia Mall, just outside Philadelphia.

What is Netflix House?

Netflix House, yes, from the same people who bring you the subscription-based TV and movie service, is opening this fall at King of Prussia Mall.

Netflix describes the Netflix House as: "A first-of-its-kind, permanent year-round home for fans that’s free to enter and brings some of our most popular shows and movies to life ... through first-of-their-kind, immersive story-driven experiences."

Oh, yeah, that sounds fun!

Offerings will change with each experience available via admission, and admission will be free. (Once you're inside, paid experiences will be available.)

At Netflix House, you'll be able to take selfies with your favorite characters and enjoy a host of different experiences. Oh, and yes, there will be show and movie merchandise available for purchase.

You'll also be able to grab a bite at the restaurant, Netflix Bites, and enjoy a round of themed mini-golf.

"Fresh Experiences" will be offered on a rotating basis.

Get tickets for Netflix House

The King of Prussia Mall location is one of two houses opening this fall - the other is in Dallas, Texas.

Opening day is set for November 12, and you can find out about tickets and get "on the list" here.

Find out more at Netflix House.

