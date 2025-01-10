I don’t know about you, but I could definitely put a couple of extra hundos to good use right about now. If anybody’s looking to donate money to charity, look no further than my bank account. I’ll gladly be the recipient of your good will after the past year or so I’ve had 😅

All jokes aside, there are quite a few people in New Jersey that should be excited to score a couple extra dollars this month. The good news is you really don't have to do anything to get the money, either.

Sources report that the IRS is cutting certain people $1400 stimulus checks before the end of January. Apparently, this is all part of a play to give out over $2 billion in outstanding claims. Not everybody got their money back in 2021.

Who In The US Is Getting More Stimulus Money?

Reportedly, some people didn’t receive the full amount they were owed during the federal stimulus checks distributed during the pandemic. This effort is supposed to be the Internal Revenue Service's solid attempt to try and rectify that error.

If you didn’t claim a stimulus on your 2021 tax return, you may be receiving a $1400 check before the end of January.

The only reason you’d need to take any action to see if you qualify is if you haven’t filed your taxes in recent years. As long as you’ve filed tax returns successfully over the last 3 years, you should be all good to go.

To find out more information about the $1400 stimulus checks, click HERE.

