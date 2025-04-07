New Stores Coming! Deptford Shopping Center Getting Huge Overhaul

When it comes to shopping, we all love to have plenty of options, right? Nobody complains when you have more than one grocery store in town to shop for your family.

A lot of towns in South Jersey are blessed with a whole bunch of different stores close by. Others, not so much. It's not uncommon for people in South Jersey to have to travel 20 minutes or more to get to the store. Not all stores carry the same stuff, so when you're looking for specific ingredients, it's nice to have multiple grocery stores nearby.

The folks in Deptford Township are ready for a new grocery store!

The old strip mall where Bed Bath & Beyond used to be is getting ready to undergo a HUGE overhaul. It's the strip of stores that used to house Pasta Cheech, Christmas Tree Shoppe, and Buy Buy Baby.

New reports suggest that entire strip of stores is about to get an epic makeover from top to bottom.

New Aldi Opening In Deptford, NJ New Aldi Deptford Location - Google Street View

Aldi Headed To Deptford Township

Sources have reported that Deptford is about to get its very first Aldi. People are thrilled since the next closest one is in downtown Woodbury. Not that the Woodbury location is a problem, but I can admit from experience that the parking situation over there isn't always ideal.

That's not the only store about to take up residency over there...

New Tractor Supply Coming to Deptford, NJ New Deptford Tractor Supply Location - Google Street View

New Tractor Supply Location In Gloucester County

Instead of having to trek it all the way to Sicklerville or Logan Township, Deptford residents will soon be able to head to the new Tractor Supply location expected to take up shop right next to the Aldi.

Other stores reportedly coming to the complex are Blinds To Go, Aspen Dental, and Chase Bank.

Shoppers won't have to wait too long, either. Sources claim a few of the stores will be open for business by next winter.

