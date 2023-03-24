Say Hello To Cape May Zoo’s Newest Resident, Ariel The Otter!

Spring has sprung and along with it, a new animal has arrived at the Cape May Zoo!

It's time to meet Ariel, the river otter! The zoo announced the good news via their Facebook page and said that she was brought to live there to be a companion for Mork, the otter that's been at the zoo for a while now. Aww, yay! Now, Mork has a friend.

Or, could it be something more? That's probably what the folks at the Cape May Zoo are hoping for! Is there anything cuter than a baby otter? If you've never seen one, here's a picture of a mama with her pup:

Photo by Lesli Whitecotton on Unsplash Photo by Lesli Whitecotton on Unsplash loading...

Adorable, right?

So far, it seems that Ariel's transition to life at the zoo has been going pretty well. Apparently, she's been working really well with her trainers. They stated in the post that one of her favorite things to do is swim. No shock there, right? That's what otters do! Still, it's good to hear that she's not exhibiting any reserved behaviors. If she's swimming a lot and interacting with everyone that she's supposed to, then she seems to be adjusting just fine!

Get our free mobile app

So, when will you be able to say hi to Ariel? Whenever you're planning your next visit to the zoo! You might have to scan the enclosure really well to spot her, though. She loves relaxing in the logs and leaf piles in there. Keep your eyes peeled and you'll see her.

Welcome to South Jersey, Ariel!

Source: Facebook

Hang Out With Wolves At Howling Woods Farms In Jackson, NJ! Did you know that there's a place in New Jersey where you can get up-close and personal to wolves? It's pretty cool! Howling Woods Farm is the organization and they teach you all about wolf preservation and responsible care for these animals.

Foxes Play For The Camera In Ocean City, NJ A local NJ-based photographer captured the beauty of Jersey's beaches perfectly when she got the chance to shoot foxes frolicking on the beach in Ocean City.