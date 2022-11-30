Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Canva

Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!

World, meet Ghost, the wallaby!

Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.

Get our free mobile app

Obviously, you may have noticed something different about baby Ghost.

Canva
loading...

Obviously, this little guy doesn't look the same as the other wallabies at the Cape May Zoo. He's albino! That means that you should have no problem picking him out of the bunch when you make your next visit. Usually, wallabies are brown.

Photo by Jacqueline Flock on Unsplash
loading...

Now, before you ask the question, no, wallabies are not the same kangaroos. They look strikingly similar to one another, though. The dead giveaway that you're looking at a wallaby rather than a kangaroo is their size. Wallabies are usually a lot smaller than kangaroos, achieving only a height of about 6 feet. Kangaroos can grow even taller than that!

Canva
loading...

Who knows how big little ghost will get. Only time will tell, though! For now, welcome, little marsupial!

For hours and information about the Cape May Zoo, click HERE.

Sources: Facebook, Animals.HowStuffWorks.com

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey

Need a Gag Christmas Gift? See 20 Weirdly Funny Chia Pets

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
Filed Under: Albino wallaby, Cape May Park and Zoo, Cape May zoo, Cape May Zoo albino wallaby, new animals at Cape May Zoo
Categories: AC, Animals, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3