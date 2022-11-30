Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!

World, meet Ghost, the wallaby!

Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.

Obviously, you may have noticed something different about baby Ghost.

Obviously, this little guy doesn't look the same as the other wallabies at the Cape May Zoo. He's albino! That means that you should have no problem picking him out of the bunch when you make your next visit. Usually, wallabies are brown.

Now, before you ask the question, no, wallabies are not the same kangaroos. They look strikingly similar to one another, though. The dead giveaway that you're looking at a wallaby rather than a kangaroo is their size. Wallabies are usually a lot smaller than kangaroos, achieving only a height of about 6 feet. Kangaroos can grow even taller than that!

Who knows how big little ghost will get. Only time will tell, though! For now, welcome, little marsupial!

For hours and information about the Cape May Zoo, click HERE.

Sources: Facebook, Animals.HowStuffWorks.com

