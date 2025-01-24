Calling all South Jersey cheer parents! A brand-new cheer gym, Triple C Athletics, is opening up in Mays Landing, and it’s bringing a whole new vibe to the community.

Taking the reigns will be Crystal Wesley and Christina Cure. They say that Triple C is all about building athletes from the ground up, no matter their skills. Triple C stands for "confident, courageous cheerleader." Those are the values and concentrations they strive to instill in each athlete that walks through those doors. As long as your kids are ready to take on cheerleading with heart, they're ready for you.

This is the perfect place for parents looking for somewhere their kids can not only learn cheer and tumbling but also grow in a supportive environment.

Cheering For All

Triple C offers six teams for ages 4 to 19, so no matter your child’s age or skill level, there’s a spot for them. Whether they’re brand new to cheer or have some experience, the gym focuses on mastering the basics before pushing for more advanced moves. The goal is for every athlete to feel confident and prepared. That's how you set them up for long-term success.

What I thought was really cool was their "Cheer Angel Program". The gym is committed to helping athletes who need financial assistance with tuition and other costs. If that wasn’t awesome enough, Triple C also offers tumbling classes and birthday parties, so there’s plenty of fun to go around whether you want to commit to the sport or try it out for fun.

Cheer Gym Grand Opening

Triple C is inviting you out to their big grand opening event on Saturday, February 1st from 10-6. Parents can look forward to special offers for sign-ups, a complete tour, food trucks, exclusive merchandise, and performances from the team! They're located at 5101 Oakwood Boulevard in Mays Landing, right off of Babcock Road. You can check out their website HERE.

The excitement of having this new local gym is real. Your kids are going to love it. I truly believe the community is going to thrive because of it. Triple C is where confidence, courage, and cheerleading dreams actually become a reality.

Love to see it!

