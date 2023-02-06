Some say you can have too much of a good thing. We say, when it comes to The Chicken or The Egg, that sentiment doesn't apply. The favorite of the Jersey Shore's new restaurant location in Marlton is bigger and better than ever.

This is a MEGA CHEGG!

Chegg is how the faithful of the OG The Chicken or the Egg on Long Beach Island loving refer to the eatery, which debuted back in 1991.

Chegg has now come WAY ashore to Renaissance Square off Route 70 West in Marlton (between N. Locust Ave. and Plymouth Drive).

The LaScala Restaurant Group now owns Chegg, so opening in this part of South Jersey makes sense since they already have roots in other parts of Camden County and in Philadelphia.

While Chegg LBI is a darling little place full of beach vibes, the Marlton restaurant takes Chegg to a whole other level.

Chegg Marlton reportedly seats 254 guests inside w/a huge center bar accessorized with tons of TV's. There's even an outdoor seating area that can accommodate another 200 people, according to Philadelphia Inquirer.

Chegg Marlton opens at 7 a.m. and serves breakfast all day, otherwise the menu will be nearly the same as Chegg LBI.

Chegg Marlton is in a 'soft opening' phase, The Inquirer reports, but as soon as it's fully 'hatched' we'll let you know!

