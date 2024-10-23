NJ Shoppers Angry After Learning New Costco Membership Rule

If higher membership prices aren't enough to scare away shoppers, the new rules that come with them might be what does Costco in. Members, brace yourselves. You likely won't be happy after you hear about the big changes going into effect at your local Costco.

Costco's New Membership Rule

Gone are the days when Costco members can flash the employee their membership card as they walk through the doors. Nope, they're officially cracking down on card sharing. Soon, you'll have to scan your card right at the entrance to the store. Here's where people from the same household might get discouraged: if the picture linked to the card doesn't match the person with the card in hand, entry to the store will be denied.

What Does This Mean For Spouses?

Surely, you can understand why people are getting frustrated after hearing this news. This means that if your husband or wife has a Costco membership and you try to use his or her card to go shopping, you won't be allowed in. Now, if both you and your spouse happen to be shopping at the same time, you won't be denied entry. Note: the person the card belongs to MUST accompany any guest into the store.

The powers-that-be at Costco say members should be excited about this change because it'll mean less of a backup when trying to exit the store. They also say the checkout lines will be smoother, thereby streamlining the entire payment process.

Could more changes be coming our way? Absolutely. The holiday season is right around the corner, after all. We'll keep you posted.

