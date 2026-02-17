What brings more pain: your current heating bill or your property tax bill?

They're both too high, aren't they?

Confirmed: New Jersey Has the Highest Property Taxes in the USA

A new report from Wallet Hub reveals that New Jersey residents pay the most property taxes in the country.

The study determined that the median home value in the USA is currently $332,700. With a home of that value, a typical New Jersey resident pays $7,022 in real estate taxes each year. The lowest? Residents of Hawaii would only pay $888 on a home with that value.

Can you imagine only paying $888 a year in real estate tax?

Looking further, the median home value in New Jersey is actually higher than average - $454,400. So, with figure, the New Jersey homeowner with a median valued home would shell out $9,590 a year in property tax. Yikes!

How high is high? New Jersey's median home priced property tax is almost $3,000 more per year than the next highest state - New Hampshire.

Keep reading for a look the highest property taxes for individual towns in South Jersey, and all of New Jersey.

