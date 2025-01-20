I guess one just wasn't enough?

Don't get me wrong, I absolutely LOVE Five Below. They have EVERYTHING in that place. Cosmetics? Got it. Toiletries? Got it. Stuff for your apartment/house? Got it. Snacks? Got it.

I even get a bunch of my oversized t-shirts from there.

While I don't necessarily think the current Mays Landing store is my favorite Five Below location, that may soon be changing if what's happening over in Consumer Square turns out to be a bigger and better version of the one in Hamilton Commons.

When you pull into the Target parking lot off of Wrangleboro Road, you'll see a sign that says "Five Below Coming Soon". I saw that and immediately scratched my head. Mays Landing already has a Five Below store over by the movie theater. That one currently sits on the corner of the strip in Hamilton Commons that also houses Maurizio's and Best Food In Town. The Mays Landing Greens And Grains location is over that way, too.

So, what's up with this new Five Below location? Is Mays Landing getting another Five Below store, or is the one in Hamilton Commons bouncing over to Consumer Square?

By the looks of it, the new Consumer Square location will be HUGE compared to the Hamilton Commons store. I got a chance to head over and take a look at the progress being made over there by Target and have come to a few conclusions.

New Five Below Location Opening In Mays Landing

1.) The Whispers Are True

It was rumored that Five Below would be going in near the Target. Now, we know that to be a fact.

2.) An Opening Day Confirmed

A banner is hanging over the new Five Below location that says it will be open to the public on February 28, 2025.

3.) They're Hiring

There are signs all over the place with directions for potential employees to head over to FiveBelow.com to fill out an application.

4.) An Updated Layout

The layout currently being constructed at the Consumer Square location will be different than the one over at Hamilton Commons. It looks like the store's flow will naturally bring you from clothes, to cosmetics, to housewares. The party decor section will be right up front to the right as soon as you walk through the doors.

Take a look:

