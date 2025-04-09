When you think of New Jersey, most residents tune out the negative noise spewed by the rest of the country. We think of the state's close proximity to some of the best cities in the world, the beautiful beaches, and (of course), the food!

People will ALWAYS hate on the Garden State. They can't say ANYTHING bad about the food here, though.

Some of the best and most delicious cuisines in the world are made to perfection right here. Anything you happen to be in the mood for, you'll find it.

Craving sushi? Plenty of places to get a fabulous Spicy Tuna Roll. On the hunt for some yummy Indian food? Chicken Tikka Masala for the win... Right here in Jersey. Obviously, the Italian food you'll find in the Garden State is top tier.

Top 5 countries with best food in the world

The Best Food In The World

Instagram users were recently asked to name the countries they believe have the best food in the entire world. It's great to see that the United States at least made it into the top 10. America didn't crack the top 5, though.

What's interesting is that the top 5 countries feature some of New Jersey's most popular cuisines.

NJ's Favorite Cuisines Named As Best Food On Earth

5 Countries With Best Food On Earth

To no one's surprise, Italy came in at number one. That's the country that the majority of Instagram thinks has the absolute best food on the planet. Mexico came in at number two, followed by France in 3rd place, then Japan, and finally China.

If you think about it, the list tracks. Think about the most popular foods here in New Jersey. Italian is, no doubt, number 1. Mexican food is my favorite, so it makes sense for number two. French food might be a slight curve ball, but France is known for amazing cuisine. Japan at number 4 is explained by people's love of sushi here in the Garden State. And, who doesn't love Chinese food?

The US came in on the list at number 7. Do you think we should have been higher? New Jersey, maybe. When it comes to looking at the entire country as a whole, though... I think we're lucky enough to have made the list at all.

