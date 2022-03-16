New Gym Opening in Shuttered Northfield Island Fitness Location

There will soon be a new gym occupying the shuttered Island Fitness location on Tilton Road in Northfield.

The owners of W.O.L.F. Fitness in Absecon and Brigantine have signed a lease to re-open the former Northfield Island Fitness. The scheduled opening of their new Northfield gym is May 15th.

The Northfield Island Fitness was a victim of the pandemic, announcing they would not reopen in September 2020 after being closed by the Covid-19 restrictions from March until September.

The Northfield Gym will be the third W.O.L.F Fitness location in Atlantic County.

W.O.L.F. Fitness took over the Brigantine Gym in the summer of 2019 and the closed Absecon location of Island Fitness in November 2020, renovated the spaces, and installed new equipment.

W.O.L.F. co-owner Leo Gotlieb says they have the same game plan for their new 15,000 sq. ft. Northfield location.

"We purchased a ton of state-of-the-art equipment to open a first class workout facility. We will be holding lots of classes, personal training, and provide a clean, safe environment. We will also have a retail store featuring our W.O.L.F. Apparel and workout gear, smoothie bar, and nutritional classes. Our Absecon and Brigantine locations are flourishing because people are feeling comfortable again to get back to the gym now that COVID is hopefully behind us.

