Back in Sept on 2022, the owners of the Gaspare's in Egg Harbor Twp. closed their doors for good after 45 years of tremendous food.

Now a new Italian bistro will be taking over the space in Harbor Village.

Driving by there on Saturday, a crew was out and it looks like work has begun, along with a new sign for, Caramella's Italian Bistro.

While there isn't any information on what the menu will look like or when it will open, we do know the new Caramella's Italian Bisto will be located at 501 Zion Rd #15 in Egg Harbor Township, in the Harbor Village and should be another great local restaurant.

Why did Gaspare's Close?

In a social media post, Gaspare’s posted this message:

Let us first start out with a huge thank you to all our loyal customers! We never would have been able to stay open without you! Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we need to close our doors. Covid-19 and everything that comes with running a business since has taken it's toll. Gaspare and his amazing staff have worked hard to bring you excellent food for over 4 decades! Cheers to 45 Years!

