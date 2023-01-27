New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country

Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!

When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie.

Meat, veggies, cheese, on a delicious roll, or some bread.

What more could you want?

Of course, there are a ton of great mom-and-pop places that are well worth the visit.

Breaking Bread in Silverton has great-looking sandwiches, and so do Scala's Deli, Driftwood, and Richards Sub World and Deli.

New Jersey also has some great sandwich chains; I'm a big Wawa fan, and when you talk about New Jersey Hoagie chains, you have to mention Jersey Mikes.

I had a BLT from Jersey Mikes that made me want to tear up a little bit, it was fantastic.

However, one major publication has named the best hoagie chain to come out of the Garden State, and between you and I, I'm surprised it wasn't Jersey Mikes!

What Are Experts Calling New Jersey's Best Sandwich Chain?

So this is where it gets kind of weird.

It's a shop that was founded in Philadelphia in 1992 but later moved its operations to Westville New Jersey.

Just thinking out loud here, but can it really be called a New Jersey Sub Shop, if it got its start in Philadelphia?

According to our experts, it can be.

This sandwich shop is steeped in Italian Heritage, and according to Far And Wide, what makes it the best sandwich chain in New Jersey is its variety.

They don't just offer a chicken sandwich, or a cheesesteak, or a cold hoagie but instead feature entire sub-categories, no pun intended, of sandwiches!

Congrats to Primo Hoagies for being selected as New Jersey's absolute best Sandwich Chain.

What's your favorite place to grab a hoagie? Let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com.

