Everybody has their favorite wing spot. We all swear up and down that our place is THE place to try the absolute BEST chicken wings in all of New Jersey.

It turns out, we're pretty lucky here in the Garden State to have a bunch of places that have some pretty tasty options of the most popular finger food in America.

Here in South Jersey, we all love the Pic! I'm talking about the Pic-A-Lilli Inn on Route 206 in Shamong. The staff there is top notch and the food, delicious. Whether you're looking for tails or ears, they've got you covered.

If you're looking for somewhere closer to the shore, you can't be Charlie's Bar in Somers Point. All the locals know that.

The Golden Nugget Tavern in Berlin has some amazingly yummy wings, too. They do an all-you-can-eat special on Wednesdays from 7p to 1 a.m. That place is perfect for the late night crowd.

I grew up closer to Philly. Still South Jersey, but not too far from the Walt Whitman Bridge. When we got a craving for wings, we always headed to Dominic's Tavern in Bellmawr. The Fat Daddy sauce made them the best in the area.

Wings Without The Guilt: NJ's BEST Smokehouse Chicken Wing

These days, I'm a lot smarter about my food choices than I was in my early 20s. That doesn't mean I'm in favor of sacrificing flavor. The Pickwickian in Richland smokes their wings instead of frying them, making their wings the perfect compromise for those who still crave a chicken wing, but don't want the added calories from the fryer oil. I call them "diet wings".

You can't go wrong with half-priced wings every Wednesday from 3-9p! I usually get the dry rub wings with the Jack Daniels' Teriyaki sauce on the side. Instead of celery, they serve carrots with their wings, so I always ask for extra.

If you choose to try them out, make sure you ask for Dan. He's my go-to server. Always cracks me up.

The Pickwickian Tavern and Smokery is located at 1252 Harding Highway in Richland.

