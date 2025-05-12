Remember the work-from-home life? Rolling out of bed, skipping traffic, and sipping coffee in your PJs during Zoom calls? Yeah, those were the days, weren't they?

Now that more and more companies are pulling people back into the office (even if it’s just a few days a week), New Jersey commuters are feeling the pain.

For some, that daily drive is less of a quick trip and more like a test of patience (and sanity).

NJ's Most Brutal Commute Times

Commuting in NJ isn’t created equal. If you’re lucky, maybe your office is 15 minutes away. But for a lot of us, it’s a straight-up grind.

East Orange residents, for example, have an average commute of 42 minutes.

Compare that to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where people are coasting into work in just 16 minutes. It’s enough to make you rethink your zip code.

Traffic, Tolls, and Time Lost South Jersey might be a lot less to deal with compared to North Jersey, but you’re still not safe. Depending on where you live, getting to work could mean battling city traffic, construction delays, and paying ridiculous tolls... just to go 10 miles. That’s not just frustrating, it’s exhausting. And it adds up fast. It means less time for family, fitness, and just relaxing, in general.

Why Remote and Hybrid Work Still Makes Sense

FinanceBuzz analyzed data from over 600 cities and proved what many of us already knew; where you live matters when it comes to commuting.

In places like NJ where commutes are long and brutal, remote or hybrid jobs aren’t just convenient. They’ seem to be necessary for mental health and a healthy work-life balance.

Shorter commute, happier life. It’s really that simple.

