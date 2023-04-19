Beloved Philly Donut And Chicken Chain Opening Its First New Jersey Shop

Are you ready to go nuts for donuts?

It's fried dough, and icing that you can have at eight in the morning and no one will judge you.

New Jersey, especially Ocean County is home to an insane amount of delicious donut spots.

Right in Toms River, you have Uncle Doods Donuts, and of course, you can't talk about donuts without mentioning Ob-Co's off Fischer.

My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Even if you head a little further South in Jersey, in Ocean City you have the Fractured Prune and in Sea Isle City Mary Anne's Bakery is amazing.

Rumor has it though, that a new donut shop is getting ready to open its first Jersey location, and it'll be the first of its kind in the Garden State.

It's actually a pretty popular donut shop in the Philadelphia area, and growing up right around there I can attest, they make pretty solid donuts.

Also, it's a place that is surprisingly well known for its chicken too.

What New Donut Chain Is Coming To New Jersey?

As I said, it's a Philadelphia donut shop that hasn't strayed too far from the city but that may be changing in the near future.

According to Patch, the new donut chain is going to be opening in the Marlton Square Shopping Center.

It's a place that makes some seriously good donuts too, I mean check out this Lemon Thyme Brulee donut.

In addition to donuts, this place also specializes in chicken.

Tenders, wings, sandwiches, you name it and they can whip it up.

If those delicious Instagram photos didn't give it away, it appears as though Jersey will be getting its very first Federal Donuts in the near future.

As a former PA resident, I couldn't be more excited to get a taste of home near the Jersey Shore, even if I do have to go for a drive!

No word on an opening date, Marlton Square just says that it's coming soon.

