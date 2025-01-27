New Jersey: First They Take Away Plastic Straws, Are Plastic Forks Next?

Is there anything worse than ordering your favorite soft drink from your favorite fast food restaurant, and getting a plastic straw with your beverage?

(I mean, after awhile, it feels like that paper straw is melting into your mouth!)

Apparently there is!

Move to stop use of plastic cutlery

New Jersey State Senator Bob Smith has introduced legislation that would prohibit restaurants in the Garden State from giving customers single use plastic utensils - unless they specifically ask for them.

Wait, there's more!

Smith's legislation also calls for restaurants to not give out single-use condiment packets without customers requesting them.

Forgot to ask for ketchup for your fries? You lose!

Need a knife to cut that food you just picked up? You lose!

Has this guy every eaten a mean any other place that a table with a fancy tablecloth?

First the plastic straw and plastic bags

The "banning" of plastic utensils is just the latest possible move from a state that already prohibits stores from handing out plastic bags and restaurants from handing out plastic straws.

Where will it end?

So, essentially this proposed law means that when you order pickup or carryout from somewhere you need to remember to ask for plastic ware, and condiments.

(Heck, I can't even remember to order the food correctly, now I have to do this too?)

If you want to complain, you can call Senator Bob Smith's office at 732-752-0770.

Tell him to take his legislation and stick a fork in it! We ain't having it!

SOURCE: New Jersey State Legislature Web Site

