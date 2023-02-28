New Jersey’s Most Happy City May Come As A Shock To You

Being happy may not always be the easiest thing, especially nowadays with some economic uncertainty and people feeling generally more stressed.

I'd like to think that living as close as we do to the Jersey Shore though that we'd be happier than most places.

Get our free mobile app

Right?

I mean, what can help your happiness more than taking a ride out to one of the beaches in our backyard and going for a stroll along the bay?

Or even getting your feet wet in the tide, or, maybe eating some boardwalk food and playing a couple of games in an arcade!

I feel like there's a lot to be happy about living where we do.

Photo by Jacqueline Munguía on Unsplash Photo by Jacqueline Munguía on Unsplash loading...

That being said, New Jersey only had two cities rank among the happiest in the country in a recent survey.

Only two!

According to this survey, there are several key factors to consider when it comes to happiness.

[The key ingredients for happiness are] a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being. ~Wallethub

Where you live of course also plays a role in your overall happiness.

Photo by Warren Wong on Unsplash Photo by Warren Wong on Unsplash loading...

What Two New Jersey Cities Made The List Of Happiest In The Country?

Believe it or not, two cities in Jersey made the list of happiest in the country.

The survey looked at things like community and environment, emotional and physical well-being, and income and employment.

According to the experts at Wallethub, if you want to move to one of the happiest cities in Jersey you'll have a choice to make.

Jersey City, or Newark.

Photo by Jonathan Roger on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Roger on Unsplash loading...

Newark ranked 125 out of 182, and Jersey City ranked 32 out of 182.

I've driven to the Newark airport on more than one occasion, and would not say it was a happy experience, then again I don't live there full time.

If you're thinking that your town should have made the list, I don't blame you, there are a ton of happy communities around Jersey.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash loading...

This list however only took into consideration the 182 most populated cities in the country.

If you're curious the happiest city in the entire country is Fremont California.

Personally, I'm perfectly happy living a few steps from the beach, parks, trails, and fun that Ocean County has to offer.

The Ten Safest Cities In New Jersey To Live In Whether you're just moving towns or relocating to Jersey these are the ten safest places to live according to Safewise.com