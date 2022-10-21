Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants

Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them.

I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.

Photo by Jesse Bowser on Unsplash Photo by Jesse Bowser on Unsplash loading...

Either way, I love a good ghost story, and if it takes place in the state that I call home, then even better.

Whether you're looking for a scare in a haunted house, want to drive down a supposedly haunted road, or go exploring through the woods of the Jersey Devil, New Jersey has no shortage of scares.

Even some of our restaurants are supposedly some of the most haunted in the country!

Could you imagine enjoying yourself some chicken parm, looking up and sitting across the table from you is a ghost!

Recently, a restaurant in New Jersey was found to be one of the most haunted in the nation according to Only In Your State.

This spot has been an operating restaurant since 1780, so yea it's no surprise a couple of spirits roam around!

Photo by Anya Batalova on Unsplash Photo by Anya Batalova on Unsplash loading...

Gay Ingegneri, one of the owners of this restaurant claims there have been several paranormal happenings over the years.

From doors slamming in employees' faces to people supposedly receiving telepathic messages to shut off the electricity in the building.

Get our free mobile app

Only In Your State also reports that Psychics have visited the restaurant and say that the place is filled with the energy of spirits, but that they are in good spirits, pun intended.

So, What Is The Most Haunted Restaurant In New Jersey?

The experts at Only In Your State claim that this spot has not only been around since the Colonial era but at one point was a stop on the Underground Railroad!

At times there was a mini golf course, and a liquor store, and up until the 1980's people were able to spend the night at this place.

The Cranbury Inn is reported to be one of the most haunted restaurants in the state of New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Supposedly, the ghosts who haunt this establishment were so enamored with the place in life, that they decided in death it's also where they'd like to call home.

Have you ever been to the Cranbury Inn? If so, have you ever seen a ghost?

Email me your ghost sightings at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com

Notorious Haunted Places In Monmouth & Ocean Counties