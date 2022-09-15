How New Jersey’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States

It turns out that New Jersey is not among the luckiest states in the nation when it comes to Powerball.

Every time we head to the convenience store, the pharmacy, or wherever we get our lottery tickets, we are full of hope and dreams, and why not? You know what they say. You never know.

But when it comes to Powerball, it sadly turns out that New Jersey is not among the top states for producing winners.

The Garden State did not make the list of the top 10 Powerball-winning states, according to a report at World Population Review.

As of the date they published the story, Indiana was leading the way, being home to 39 Powerball winners, easily outpacing the #2 state, Missouri, which has 31.

New Jersey would have needed 11 Powerball winners to crack the top 10 on this list, and we didn't get there. But the good news is we almost did.

New Jersey has boasted 9 Powerball winners, and that is certainly not that bad at all. It actually earns us the ranking of #17 in the nation.

So, maybe you're thinking of getting in the car and picking up your Powerball tickets in a neighboring state. Is that a good idea? The statistics say it is a good idea.

Each of our neighboring states has actually produced more winners than we have in the Garden State. New York has had 11 winners. Pennsylvania has seen 18 winners, putting it at #5 in the nation, and Delaware has had 10.

Maybe it's time for a road trip. The Powerball jackpot is currently at $225 million, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

