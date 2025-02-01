Website says notorious highway is New Jersey’s most dangerous road
Editors of a popular website have named New Jersey's most dangerous road.
First, an interesting fact — since we all seem to be driving seven days a week, federal statistics say the average person in New Jersey drives just over 12,200 miles per year. That's close to what our neighbors in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York do.
So with millions of New Jerseyans driving on New Jersey roads and highways every day, what is the most dangerous road here?
For that determination, we turn to thisvsthat.org, which lists every state's worst highway.
Before we tackle the biggest transportation nightmare in New Jersey, let's first look at our neighbors for comparison.
Pennsylvania's Worst Road
The most dangerous road in the Keystone State is Interstate 80.
I-80 crosses the northern part of Pennsylvania and if you have ever driven on it, you know there are lots of areas where it's easy to zone out.
From 2008 to 2017, 106 crashes and 115 fatalities make this the most dangerous road in the state.
New York's Most Dangerous Road
333-mile-long Interstate 87 in New York is the most dangerous road in that state.
On I-87, there are about 19 fatalities each year. There have been 156 crashes and 188 fatalities over a 10-year span.
Delaware's Most Dangerous Road
Down in Delaware, drivers need to be very careful on unlucky U.S. 13.
US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Road
In New Jersey, the most dangerous road is not the Turnpike, Parkway, Interstate 78, or even 287.
It's U.S. Route 130.
At about 83.4 miles long, Route 130 runs from the Delaware Memorial Bridge up to North Brunswick Township.
Each year, 11 people are killed along this highway. Fatalities and the number of crashes are about the same at 112 and 111, respectively.
