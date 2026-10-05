I don’t know what is going on with motorcyclists in New Jersey lately, but we’ve GOT to figure something out.

A new study found New Jersey had the second-fastest increase in motorcyclist death rates in the country between 2015 and 2024. And unfortunately, the increase wasn’t exactly small.

During that nine-year period, New Jersey’s motorcyclist death rate jumped nearly 109%, going from 0.56 deaths per 100,000 residents to 1.18. Nationwide, the increase was much smaller, at 16.8%.

The study, conducted by Allen Law Firm, looked at crash statistics across the country to determine where motorcyclists face some of the biggest risks.

Speeding Is a Major Factor in NJ Motorcycle Deaths

New Jersey recorded 112 motorcyclist deaths in 2024, according to the study.

Speed also appears to be playing a significant role. Among New Jersey motorcycle deaths where speeding was recorded, it was associated with 39.18% of fatalities. That’s higher than the national rate of 36.55%.

Intersections are another concern. More than 37% of the state’s motorcyclist deaths occurred in crashes recorded at intersections, giving New Jersey the 13th-highest share nationally.

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We’ve Got to Bring This Number Down

Motorcycles are already more vulnerable than cars simply because there’s less protecting the person riding them. Add speed, nighttime driving and busy intersections into the mix, and things can go bad incredibly quickly.

When people call motorcycling a daredevil’s sport, these numbers certainly don’t make that comparison feel completely out of left field.

Whatever is behind New Jersey’s dramatic increase, we’ve got to bring this ranking down.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski