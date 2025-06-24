My mom retired last year, and for the first 10 months, she was home a lot. At first, it seemed like a dream — no alarm clocks, no commute, no emails. But eventually, reality hit.

She got bored, felt unmotivated, and told me she was going stir-crazy. Doing stuff around the house just wasn’t cutting it anymore.

Get our free mobile app

That’s when she decided to apply for a part-time job at Target. Fast-forward a few months and she’s loving it. She’s moving around, chatting with customers, and feeling like herself again.

It turns out that staying active in retirement is way more important than most people realize, mentally and physically.

Seniors In NJ Need More Physical Activity Photo by Documerica on Unsplash loading...

NJ Seniors Are Less Active Than the National Average

According to new data from Choice Mutual based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Time Use Survey, New Jersey seniors average just 81 active minutes per day, ranking 7th lowest in the country.

The national average? 95 minutes.That’s a 14-minute gap every single day.

So what are Jersey seniors up to? Interestingly, they’re spending more time than other states on interior decorating, home repairs, and rearranging furniture.

NJ Seniors Need To Get Moving Photo by Mark Timberlake on Unsplash loading...

It’s Time to Get Moving... However That Looks for You

Nationwide, seniors are picking up hobbies like water sports and golf, but staying active doesn’t have to mean diving into a new sport. It can be as simple as a part-time retail job, volunteering, gardening, or joining a walking group.

If you’ve got aging parents (especially in New Jersey), encourage them to find something that gets them moving and connects them with people. Retirement shouldn’t mean sitting still.

READ MORE: Giving Birth In NJ Now More Expensive Than College Tuition

Here in the Garden State, there are so many wonderful activities for seniors to be a part of. If you live near the beach, even more! Most of the shore towns have activities geared towards seniors scheduled every single day.

Check out your town’s municipal website to find out more information.

These 5 States Are Your Best Bet for an Easier Retirement